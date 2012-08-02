BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 Professional networking site LinkedIn Corp reported better-than-expected revenue and raised its full year guidance.
The company said second quarter revenue rose 89 percent to $228.2 million, beating analysts' average forecast of $216.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LinkedIn also raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $915 million to $925 million from $880 million to $900 million.
Net income was $2.8 million compared with $4.5 million for the same period a year ago.
LinkedIn connects professionals seeking jobs and companies looking for employees. It makes money selling premium subscriptions and advertising as well as helping companies with hiring.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering