Aug 2 Professional networking site LinkedIn Corp reported better-than-expected revenue and raised its full year guidance.

The company said second quarter revenue rose 89 percent to $228.2 million, beating analysts' average forecast of $216.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LinkedIn also raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $915 million to $925 million from $880 million to $900 million.

Net income was $2.8 million compared with $4.5 million for the same period a year ago.

LinkedIn connects professionals seeking jobs and companies looking for employees. It makes money selling premium subscriptions and advertising as well as helping companies with hiring.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Bernard Orr)