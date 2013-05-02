SAN FRANCISCO May 2 LinkedIn Corp said its revenue rose 72 percent to $324.7 million in the first quarter from $188.5 million in the year-ago period.

Earnings surged to $22.6 million, or 20 cents a share, from $5 million, or 4 cents a share, over the same period. Excluding certain items, LinkedIn said it earned 45 cents a share in the first quarter.