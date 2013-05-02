US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 dip as energy shares tumble
* Crude prices slump more than 5 percent; energy stocks sell off
SAN FRANCISCO May 2 LinkedIn Corp forecast second-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations, sending its shares down roughly 8 percent in after hours trading on Thursday.
The online social network for professionals said revenue in the current quarter would range from $342 million to $347 million, compared with the $359.3 million expected on average by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said net income for the first quarter rose to $22.6 million, or 20 cents a share, from $5 million, or 4 cents a share, over the same period. Excluding certain items, LinkedIn said it earned 45 cents a share in the first quarter, well above the 31 cents expected by analysts.
Revenue in the first three months of the year rose 72 percent to $324.7 million from $188.5 million in the year-ago period.
LinkedIn shares slid about 8 percent to $186 from a close of $201.67 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has surged 74 percent this year. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)
March 9 Australian shares looked set to open lower on Thursday with resources stocks expected to slide on weaker commodity prices. The local share price index future was down 0.2 percent or 12 points at 5,735, a 24.7-point discount to Wednesday's close on the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . Oil prices plunged 5 percent to their lowest levels this year on Wednesday after data showing a much bigger than expected rise in U.S. inventories. Chin
TORONTO, March 8 Canada's benchmark stock index fell more than 100 points on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost ground.