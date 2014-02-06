SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 LinkedIn Corp
delivered revenue forecasts that fell short of Wall Street's
expectations, deflating hopes that the high-flying professional
social network can sustain its growth streak and sending its
stock 8 percent lower.
On Thursday, the social network geared towards connecting
professionals with prospective employers also announced it would
pay $120 million in cash and stock to buy online job search
service Bright, which it said should help improve online matches
while broadening its user base.
LinkedIn has beaten top-line targets every quarter since the
company went public in 2011. Its priority is now finding ways to
make money out of the company's mobile applications through
features such as "sponsored updates," while expanding its user
base internationally.
LinkedIn's membership climbed 7 percent to 277 million
worldwide, from 259 million at the end of the third quarter. But
that pace slackened slightly from 9 percent in each of the two
previous quarters.
Mobile users now account for 41 percent of its members, from
38 percent in the third quarter and a mere 8 percent in early
2011.
LinkedIn posted a 20 percent rise in non-GAAP net income to
$48.2 million in 2013's fourth quarter, on better-than-expected
revenue of $447.2 million.
But its revenue outlook for the first quarter and for the
full 2014 year both missed analysts' expectations.
It forecast 2014 revenue of between $2.02 billion and $2.05
billion, compared to the average analyst expectation of $2.16
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, the company's sales outlook of $455
million to $460 million also came in below the $470 million
expected by analysts.
Shares of LinkedIn were down 8 percent at $205.51.