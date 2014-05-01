BRIEF-Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio
* Tagstation LLC - Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio®
SAN FRANCISCO May 1 LinkedIn Corp posted a higher-than-expected 46 percent increase in quarterly revenue, amid concerns that the company is struggling to sustain its rapid pace of growth.
The social networking company, which is geared toward connecting professionals with prospective employers, reported revenue of $473.2 million in the first quarter, versus the $466.6 million expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Tagstation LLC - Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio®
* Dow up 0.46 pct, S&P 500 up 0.69 pct, Nasdaq up 0.60 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed statement)
* Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016 and declares 2017 annual dividend