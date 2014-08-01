Aug 1 LinkedIn Corp's booming hiring
business and rapid international expansion will be the main
growth drivers for the next few quarters, analysts said after
the corporate networking site's revenue and profit forecast
smashed expectations.
LinkedIn's shares rose 8 percent to $194.90 in early trading
after the company also reported a 47 percent jump in
second-quarter revenue on Thursday.
At least 14 brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock, by as much as $30 to a high of $300.
Revenue in the company's hiring business, called Talent
Solutions, jumped 49 percent, assuaging concerns of market
saturation that surfaced after LinkedIn forecast 2014 revenue
below analysts' expectations in May.
"LinkedIn's current roster of a little over 28,000 corporate
solutions clients implies a minority penetration rate for Talent
Solutions on a global base of about 745,000 addressable
businesses that have more than 100 employees," Credit Suisse
analysts wrote in a client note.
Credit Suisse maintained its "outperform" rating on the
stock.
LinkedIn's membership jumped by a third to 313 million in
the quarter ended June 30.
The company, looking to replicate its success in the United
States internationally, launched a Chinese language "beta"
version of its main website in February to expand in the world's
largest internet market by users.
"Two-thirds of members are international and this cohort is
growing rapidly, propelled by the launch of the simplified
Chinese site (in) February, and has become the fastest growing
market to date," Cowen & Co analysts wrote in a client note.
Cowen maintained its "market perform" rating and raised its
price target on the stock to $195 from $175.
Of the 36 analysts covering the stock, 24 have a "buy" or a
higher rating and 12 have a "hold", according to StarMine data
on Friday. There are no sell ratings on the stock.
Up to Thursday's close of $180.64, LinkedIn's shares had
gained about 12 percent in the last three months.
