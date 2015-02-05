(Adds CEO, CFO comments, updates shares)
Feb 4 Corporate networking site LinkedIn Corp
reported a higher-than-expected 44 percent jump in
quarterly revenue as more businesses used its services to assess
candidates for employment.
The company's shares rose 8 percent after the bell.
LinkedIn's hiring business has been thriving, clocking
revenue growth of nearly 50 percent in each of the last three
quarters, helped by rapid expansion in international markets
such as China.
"In the fourth-quarter, more than 75 percent of new members
came to LinkedIn from outside the United States," Chief
Executive Jeff Weiner said on a post-earnings call.
The company added 3,000 new customers to its hiring business
in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Steve Sordello said.
Revenue in LinkedIn's hiring business, called Talent
Solutions, jumped 41 percent to $369.3 million in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, accounting for 57 percent of the
company's revenue.
The company's net income fell to $3.1 million, or 2 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $3.8 million, or 3 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $643.4 million from $447.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 53 cents per
share on revenue of $616.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
LinkedIn also forecast an adjusted profit of $2.95 per share
for 2015, above the average analyst estimate of $2.73.
LinkedIn's shares were trading at $255.55 after closing at
$237.97 on Thursday.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)