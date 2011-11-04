(Corrects day of week in second paragraph to Thursday from
Wednesday)
* Raises FY 2011 revenue, EBITDA outlook
* Q3 revenue $139.5 mln vs Street View $127.6 mln
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.02 vs Street view $-0.04
* LinkedIn stock down 9 pct after earnings report
(Adds details throughout)
Nov 3 Professional networking company LinkedIn
LNKD.N posted a third-quarter net loss but raised its
full-year outlook after it posted a 126 percent rise in
third-quarter revenue.
LinkedIn, which went public in May, said on Thursday that
it expects to report adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year in a range
of $83 million to $85 million and revenue of $508 million to
$512 million.
It had previously targeted a full-year adjusted EBITDA
profit of $65 million and $70 million and revenue of $475
million to $485 million.
The company -- started in the living room of ex-PayPal
executive Reid Hoffman in 2002 and officially launched in May
2003 -- makes money by selling premium subscriptions to its
members and by helping companies with hiring and marketing.
Its services are used by professionals seeking jobs or
contacts and companies hoping to fill vacancies.
LinkedIn's third-quarter revenue was $139.5 million, above
Wall Street expectations of $127.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per share, compared
with $4.0 million a year earlier. Wall Street had expected a
loss of $0.04.
LinkedIn also announced a sale of up to $500 million of
common stock, of which the company planned to sell $100 million
and stockholders, the rest.
LinkedIn's performance is closely watched as a sign of how
other Internet companies will do.
Online coupon distributor Groupon is due to start trading
on Friday while social gaming company Zynga and social network
Facebook are considering tapping markets.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; editing by Carol Bishopric, Gary
Hill)