Nov 3 Professional networking company LinkedIn
LNKD.N posted quarterly results that beat estimates and
raised its full-year outlook, but margin expectations and plans
for a share offer drew scrutiny from investors.
LinkedIn, which went public in May, said on Thursday that
it expects to report adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year of $83
million to $85 million on revenue of $508 million to $512
million.
It had previously targeted a full-year adjusted EBITDA
profit of $65 million to $70 million and revenue of $475
million to 485 million.
The company, started in the living room of ex-PayPal
executive Reid Hoffman in 2002 and launched in May 2003, also
gave an outlook for the current quarter, which some analysts
said was too cautious.
"The results were good, other than fourth quarter EBITDA
guidance seeming a little conservative," Ken Sana of Evercore
said.
LinkedIn stock lost 9 percent in extended trade after
closing with a gain of 3.5 percent at $87.50.
"Stock trading where it is, it has to be a perfect
quarter," Herman Leung of Susquehanna Financial Group said,
adding that company margin expectations of 12.8 percent on
average were somewhat below estimates of 13.4 percent.
In addition, a proposal to sell up to $500 million in stock
raised concerns that it would dilute company shares.
LinkedIn said it wanted to raise capital for the company
but also "facilitate an orderly distribution of shares."
A 180-day lock-up period -- agreed to after its listing in
May -- prohibits employees and others from selling their stock.
Come Nov. 21 the restrictions will be lifted, potentially
resulting in a massive sell-off.
Leung had said ahead of the earnings a potential follow up
offer could allow LinkedIn a more controlled way to
redistribute shares.
LinkedIn's performance is also closely watched as a sign of
how other Internet companies will do.
Online coupon distributor Groupon is due to start trading
on Friday while social gaming company Zynga and social network
Facebook are considering tapping markets.
LinkedIn's third-quarter revenue rose 126 percent to $139.5
million, above Wall Street expectations of $127.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per share, compared
with a profit of $4.0 million a year earlier. Wall Street had
expected a loss of $0.04.
The Mountain View, California-based company makes money by
selling premium subscriptions to its members and by helping
companies with hiring and marketing.
Its services are used by professionals seeking jobs or
contacts and companies hoping to fill vacancies.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Carol Bishopric, Gary
Hill and Richard Chang)