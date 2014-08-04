By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 4 LinkedIn Corp has
agreed to pay nearly $6 million to more than 350 current and
former employees after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation
found the online career-networking company violated the
country's wage law.
In a settlement announced by the Labor Department on Monday,
LinkedIn will pay more than $3.3 million in back overtime wages
and more than $2.5 million in damages to workers at company
branches in California, Illinois, Nebraska and New York.
LinkedIn has "shown a great deal of integrity by fully
cooperating with investigators and stepping up to the plate
without hesitation to help make workers whole," said David Weil,
the administrator of the Labor Department's Wage and Hour
Division, in a statement.
A LinkedIn spokeswoman said that talent is the company's No.
1 priority and they were eager to work closely with the Labor
Department to reach the settlement.
"This was a function of not having the right tools in place
for a small subset of our sales force to track hours properly,"
said Shannon Stubo, vice president of corporate commmunications.
The Labor Department said LinkedIn failed to record and
compensate workers for all hours worked, violating provisions of
the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
In addition to the settlement payment, LinkedIn will train
all employees that "off-the-clock work" is prohibited for all
non-exempt workers, the Labor Department said.
The FLSA requires that non-exempt workers, who are not
salaried managers, be paid the federal minimum hourly wage of
$7.25 plus overtime pay for hours worked past 40 in a given work
week.
LinkedIn's shares were trading at $203.55 on Monday, up 0.9
percent on a day when advancing stocks outnumbered declining
ones by a ratio of 3 to 2 on the New York Stock Exchange. Last
week, the company reported a 47 percent jump in second-quarter
revenue, surpassing analysts' expectations.
The website's membership jumped by a third to 313 million in
the quarter that ended June 30.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jan
Paschal)