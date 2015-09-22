LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's Clinigen Group
said on Tuesday it would buy Link Healthcare, a
specialist pharma company focused on markets in Asia, Africa and
Australasia, for a maximum 100 million pounds ($155 million).
Chief Executive Peter George said the acquisition, for an
initial 44.5 million pounds with the rest dependent on meeting
certain milestones, would broaden the company's international
distribution network.
"Link, which is located in the three key hubs of Singapore,
South Africa and Australia, has excellent local knowledge and
connections as well as established customers, " he said.
"Link will enable us to directly supply much needed, but not
always licensed, medicines into these growing markets."
Clinigen provides unlicensed medicines to doctors and
hospitals, supplies drugs for clinical trials, and has a small
portfolio of niche hospital medicines.
George said Clinigen's mission was to be an ethical provider
of drugs, through doctors and hospitals, that were not available
for patients in the local market.
As well as the acquisition, Clinigen posted a 45 percent
rise in revenue to 184.4 million pounds and a 20 percent rise in
underlying core earnings to 32.3 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6456 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young)