Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the deal creates the second-largest pure-play TV broadcaster, not largest and most diversified)
March 21 Media General Inc said it would buy Lin Media LLC for $1.6 billion to create what it described as the second-largest pure-play TV broadcaster in the United States.
Lin shareholders will get $27.82 per share in stock and cash.
Lin shareholders will get $27.82 per share in stock and cash.

The offer represents a 29.5 percent premium to Lin's closing price on Thursday.
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.