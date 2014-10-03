Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 3 Oil and Gas producer Linn Energy LLC said it would sell all its oil and gas assets in the Granite Wash and Cleveland fields of Texas and Western Oklahoma, respectively, to affiliates of investment group EnerVest Ltd for $1.95 billion.
Linn also said on Friday that it would sell oil and gas properties in the Wolfberry field in the Permian Basin to Fleur de Lis Energy LLC for $350 million.
Proceeds from the sales are expected to finance Linn's $2.3 billion acquisition of assets from Devon Energy Corp, which closed in August, Linn said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.