(Adds share movement)
Jan 2 Linn Energy LLC cut its 2015
capital budget by 53 percent to $730 million, joining other oil
and gas producers in reducing expenditure in response to falling
oil prices.
The company also said it had reduced its distribution per
unit and the dividend per share for subsidiary LinnCo LLC
to $1.25 each from $2.90 on an annualized basis.
Linn Energy shares were up about 16.6 percent at $11.81 in
afternoon trading on Friday, after having fallen nearly 12
percent in premarket trading.
Its unit, LinnCo, was up 11.9 percent at $11.60, it fell 12
percent in premarket trading.
Linn Energy also said GSO Capital Partners LP, part of
Blackstone Group LP, will fund up to $500 million for
Linn's drilling programs.
The cut is in response to lower commodity prices and
disposal of some assets in Granite Wash in the Oklahoma and the
Texas Panhandle, and Midland Basin in the Permian Basin, Linn
Energy said.
U.S. oil and gas producers, including ConocoPhillips
, Apache Corp and Marathon Petroleum,
have scaled back expenditure due to a sharp fall in Brent crude
prices in the second half of 2014.
Brent reversed early gains on Friday to fall to a fresh
post-2009 low below $56 a barrel.
Linn Energy said it expected to fund its total 2015 oil and
natural gas capital program, along with the distribution, from
internally generated cash flow.
The company said it expected 2015 average annual production
of 1,110-1,235 million of cubic feet equivalent per day
(MMcfe/d).
Linn Energy said in November it expected fourth-quarter
production to average between 1,350-1,405 MMcfe/d, which equates
to full-year 2014 production guidance of 1,203-1,227 MMcfe/d.
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Sriraj Kalluvila)