Jan 2 Linn Energy LLC cut its 2015 capital budget by 53 percent to $730 million, joining other oil and gas producers in reducing expenditure in response to falling oil prices.

The company also said it had reduced its distribution per unit and the dividend per share for subsidiary LinnCo LLC to $1.25 each from $2.90 on an annualized basis.

Linn Energy shares were up about 16.6 percent at $11.81 in afternoon trading on Friday, after having fallen nearly 12 percent in premarket trading.

Its unit, LinnCo, was up 11.9 percent at $11.60, it fell 12 percent in premarket trading.

Linn Energy also said GSO Capital Partners LP, part of Blackstone Group LP, will fund up to $500 million for Linn's drilling programs.

The cut is in response to lower commodity prices and disposal of some assets in Granite Wash in the Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, and Midland Basin in the Permian Basin, Linn Energy said.

U.S. oil and gas producers, including ConocoPhillips , Apache Corp and Marathon Petroleum, have scaled back expenditure due to a sharp fall in Brent crude prices in the second half of 2014.

Brent reversed early gains on Friday to fall to a fresh post-2009 low below $56 a barrel.

Linn Energy said it expected to fund its total 2015 oil and natural gas capital program, along with the distribution, from internally generated cash flow.

The company said it expected 2015 average annual production of 1,110-1,235 million of cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d).

Linn Energy said in November it expected fourth-quarter production to average between 1,350-1,405 MMcfe/d, which equates to full-year 2014 production guidance of 1,203-1,227 MMcfe/d. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)