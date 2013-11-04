Nov 4 U.S. oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC raised its purchase price for Berry Petroleum Co by $600 million to $4.9 billion, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Under the new deal, Berry shareholders will receive 1.68 shares of LinnCo LLC, a company set up by Linn to raise money for acquisitions and other purposes, higher than the original offer of 1.25 shares.