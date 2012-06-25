* To buy Jonah Field properties in Wyoming
* Expects deal to immediately add to distributable cash flow
* Says to fund deal with borrowings
* Affiliate Linn Co LLC files for IPO
June 25 Linn Energy LLC will buy
natural gas acreage in southwest Wyoming from BP America
Production Co for $1.03 billion, its second such deal
with the British company this year at a time when prices for the
fuel have hit decade-lows.
Weak prices have prompted several companies to sell off
natural gas properties, presenting a bargain for those willing
to wait for a turnaround.
"Linn is very opportunistic and they are in a very good
position to acquire assets from forced sellers," said National
Securities analyst Boris Pialloux.
Linn earlier this year bought natural gas assets in Kansas
from BP for $1.2 billion.
"We are commodity agnostic when it comes to acquisitions,"
Linn Chief Executive Mark Ellis said in an emailed statement,
adding that the company was continuously on the lookout for
acquisitions. Linn has spent $3 billion on deals so far this
year.
BP, which is raising billions of dollars to help fund the
cost of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, is selling all of its
working interest in about 260 wells among other assets.
Linn, as a limited liability company, has a corporate
structure that allows it to reduce its tax burden by passing on
most of its cash flow to unitholders. This also provides a
greater access to capital.
"Multiples for Linn are much higher than that of
corporations. If they are going to issue stock, they have a much
more expensive currency to buy assets," said Pialloux.
Houston-based Linn's distributions have more than doubled
over the past six years. It paid $2.70 per unit in 2011.
Linn said the latest BP deal is expected to immediately add
to distributable cash flow per unit.
Separately, Linn Co LLC, a company that will hold no assets
other than Linn Energy units, filed with U.S. regulators to
raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering of shares.
The IPO will help the company get investment from
institutional investors, who do not buy MLP stocks for tax-
related concerns, said Jerry Swank, founder of Swank Capital.
Swank Capital's Cushing MLP Asset Management LP is Linn
Energy's 6th biggest shareholder, with a 0.86 percent stake,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
NAT GAS ASSETS
The BP properties in the Jonah Field, located in the Green
River Basin, have proved reserves of about 730 billion cubic
feet equivalent, of which 73 percent is natural gas and 23
percent natural-gas liquids.
"Linn paid $1.40/thousand cubic feet of natural gas
equivalent (mcfe) of reserves versus year-to-date upstream
master limited partnership average of $2.40/mcfe," Robert W
Baird & Co analyst Ethan Bellamy wrote in a note to clients.
The company said it has hedged all of the acquired natural
gas production through 2017.
Linn said it expected to finance the BP deal, which will
close by July 31, with borrowings under its revolving credit
facility.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $7.20
billion, fell more than 2 percent to $35.26 on the Nasdaq.
