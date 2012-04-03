April 3 U.S. oil and gas company Linn Energy said it will pay $400 million for a 23 percent share of Anadarko Petroleum Corp's interest in the Salt Creek field in Wyoming.

Linn, which signed a joint venture agreement with an affiliate of Anadarko, said the $400 million would be paid as future development costs for the field.

The company will also pay an additional $200 million for its interest in the field over the next three to six years.

Linn Energy had told Reuters in an interview last month that it would spend up to $2 billion on acquisitions every year as it looks to keep up its scorching growth.

Anadarko had said in early March that it entered into a deal to sell a 23 percent stake in the Salt Creek field, but did not reveal details.

The deal is expected to add to Linn's cash flow per unit immediately.

It also expects average net production from the project of about 1,600 barrels of oil per day in its first year.

Production at the 100-year-old field, where carbon dioxide is used to stimulate oil production, is expected to double by 2015.

Houston-based Linn, which signed and closed the agreement on April 3, said it had already contracted current output through 2014.

Linn's shares were trading slightly up at $38.46 on Tuesday afternoon on the Nasdaq, while Anadarko shares were trading slightly down at $78.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)