Feb 29 Linn Energy LLC /Finance Corp on Tuesday sold $1.8 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $1.5 billion.

RBS, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, RBC, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LINN ENERGY LLC/FINANCE CORP AMT 1.8 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.989 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/02/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 478 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS