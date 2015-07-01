(Corrects typo in penultimate para)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, July 1 CVC Capital Partners will back its acquisition of French smart card connector manufacturer Linxens with around 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) of debt financing, banking sources said.

CVC is in exclusive negotiations to buy Linxens from French private equity firm Astorg Partners, they announced on Wednesday.

Astorg bought Linxens, then known as Microconnections (MIC), in 2011 from French connectors maker FCI, backed with a 355 million euro leveraged loan, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nomura are leading the debt financing to back CVC's buyout, which is expected to be in the form of leveraged loans, the sources said.

CVC declined to comment.

Around 1 billion euros of debt equates to 6.5 to 7 times Linxens' approximate 130 million euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the sources said.

The deal will be welcomed by leveraged debt investors who have a preference for event driven transactions, following a lack of buyout activity during the second quarter.

Borrowers and investors also have a preference for loans over high yield bonds currently amid increasing volatility, as the loan market is seen as more insulated to wider macro events.

Linxens has 1,100 employees, five manufacturing facilities and three research and development centres in Europe and Asia. The smart card connectors are used in banking cards, SIMs for mobile phones and ID and health cards. ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)