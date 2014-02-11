COLOMBO, Feb 11 Group results for Lanka IOC PLC
, the Sri Lankan arm of Indian Oil Corp, for
the three months ended Dec. 31, released on Tuesday.
(in millions of rupees unless otherwise stated):
Q3 2013/14 Q3 2012/13
Net profit 1,255.63 728.08
Revenue 21,328.02 17,047.84
Earnings per share
(rupees, basic) 2.36 1.37
NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited.
- Foreign investors and funds hold 77 percent of the total
issued shares in the company, which has a market cap of 20.24
billion Sri Lankan rupees ($154.80 million) and accounts for
0.79 percent of the total market capitalisation of the stock
exchange, latest bourse data showed.
- The parent, Indian Oil Corp, holds 75.12 percent of the
shares in its Sri Lankan arm.
- Shares in Lanka IOC have gained 35.1 percent in the
December quarter and 19.3 percent so far this year.
($1 = 130.7500 Sri Lanka rupees)
