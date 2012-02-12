(Corrects lead and 5th paragraph to reflect timing of Garuda
SINGAPORE Feb 12 Low-cost carrier Lion
Air has postponed plans for a 2012 share flotation worth more
than $1 billion, its chief executive and co-founder said, bowing
to uncertainty over the readiness of Asian investors to buy up
new offerings in volatile markets.
Lion Air, Indonesia's biggest carrier by passenger volume,
has ambitious plans for expansion as the archipelago nation
expands its poorly served air corridors, and has placed a record
provisional order for more than 200 Boeing jets.
"We can't do it this year because the situation with the
financial crisis is not so good," CEO Rusdi Kirana said in an
interview on the eve of the Singapore Airshow.
He said Lion Air had a domestic airline market share of 51
percent and aimed to go public when this reached 60 percent,
something he estimated would happen "in the next two years".
Shares in flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia had a
weak debut last year and have traded below their flotation price
-- a sign that investors remain cautious despite Indonesia's
economy being relatively shielded from Europe's debt crisis.
