* Could list as early as 2017 if Indonesia economy picks up
* Grooming "seeds" for company's management
* Affiliates may start long-haul flights to Europe from 2020
By Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, Jan 25 Airline group Lion Air could go
public as early as next year if Indonesia's economy recovers,
its founder and owner told Reuters, saying any listing was
intended to improve transparency before he plans to hand over
management control in five years.
Last year, weak market conditions forced the group, which
operates budget flights throughout Southeast Asia, to delay
plans for a listing which would have taken place in the first
quarter of 2016.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy likely grew at its weakest
pace since the global financial crisis in 2015, hit by faltering
consumption, rising unemployment and weak commodity prices.
Lion Air founder Rusdi Kirana said the company could revive
the IPO plans in 2017 if economic growth picks up this year.
"However if 2016 is still flat, same as 2015, we will postpone,"
he said in a recent interview.
In 2014, Lion Air floated plans for an IPO to raise up to $1
billion, which would be partly used for airport expansion.
Kirana has spent the past few years grooming Lion Air Chief
Executive Rudy Lumingkewas as well as a nephew as possible
successors.
He said opening the company to public shareholders would
help "control" its management after he leaves, adding: "I try to
groom seeds to replace the old or current management. If I have
prepared them, I can retire and they can lead this company."
Lion's five airlines operate a combined fleet of more than
200 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s. The company
has around 500 more aircraft on order, and expects to take
delivery of 40 aircraft this year.
While growth in Indonesia remains constrained by its
overcrowded airports, Lion Air's Malaysian and Thai affiliates
are considering expanding services to South Asia, China and
Northeast Asia in 2016 and 2017, Kirana said.
Lion Air's affiliates were also looking into starting
long-haul flights to Europe from 2020, Kirana added. He declined
to give further details about any of these plans.
The airline has three Airbus A330 widebody jets that it uses
on high-density domestic routes, and will likely need more
long-haul passenger aircraft if it wants to fly to Europe.
Lion mainly competes with flag carrier Garuda Indonesia at
home, and affiliates of Malaysia's AirAsia as well as
other Southeast Asian carriers including Singapore Airlines
and Malaysia Airlines.
(Writing By Siva Govindasamy; Additional reporting by Eveline
Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)