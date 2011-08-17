SHANGHAI Aug 17 China's Lion Fund Management Co aims to raise $500 million to $1 billion in the country's first mutual fund investing in overseas real estate investment trusts (REITs), testing local appetite for foreign assets amid a volatile global market.

Chief executive Ao Chengwen told reporters the fund would target properties with leases of more than 15 years remaining so as to generate stable returns.

The fund to be launched under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme could alter the landscape of China's crowded 2.25 trillion yuan ($353 billion) mutual fund industry.

Lion Fund's assets under management have risen 10 percent this year even as the industry size remains flat, boosted by the successful launch in January of its $500 million gold fund, the country's first.

China's 27 QDII funds launched before the end of last year have lost 12 percent in unit value this year on average, as they struggle to woo investors shunning increasingly volatile overseas markets.

China has not yet allowed the launch of REITs, which invest in mainly commercial properties and pay rent collected from them as dividends to investors. ($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)