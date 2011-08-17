SHANGHAI Aug 17 China's Lion Fund Management Co
aims to raise $500 million to $1 billion in the country's first
mutual fund investing in overseas real estate investment trusts
(REITs), testing local appetite for foreign assets amid a
volatile global market.
Chief executive Ao Chengwen told reporters the fund would
target properties with leases of more than 15 years remaining so
as to generate stable returns.
The fund to be launched under the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme could alter the landscape
of China's crowded 2.25 trillion yuan ($353 billion) mutual fund
industry.
Lion Fund's assets under management have risen 10 percent
this year even as the industry size remains flat, boosted by the
successful launch in January of its $500 million gold fund, the
country's first.
China's 27 QDII funds launched before the end of last year
have lost 12 percent in unit value this year on average, as they
struggle to woo investors shunning increasingly volatile
overseas markets.
China has not yet allowed the launch of REITs, which invest
in mainly commercial properties and pay rent collected from them
as dividends to investors.
($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan)
