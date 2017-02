SINGAPORE Feb 11 Indonesia's low cost carrier Lion Air is in negotiations to buy 10 long haul aircraft from Airbus or Boeing Co, its founder and Chief Executive Rusdi Kirana said on Saturday.

Kirana said the aircraft would be either Airbus A330 or Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jets. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Harry Suhartono and Ron Popeski)