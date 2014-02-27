SINGAPORE Feb 27 Indonesian premium carrier Batik Air will fly the first of parent group Lion Air's order for over 200 Airbus A320 aircraft this year, as it aims to serve double the number of domestic routes and start flying internationally.

Batik, which flew for the first time in May, is Lion's response to a progressive rise in Indonesian incomes which is allowing more of the country's 50 million annual domestic passengers to upgrade from budget airlines.

The premium carrier is just one element of a strategy which has made Lion one of the world's fastest-growing airline groups, with more than 500 Airbus and Boeing aircraft on order worth tens of billions of dollars.

Of those planes, Batik will add six A320s and four Boeing 737-800s to its fleet of six 737-900ERs, Chief Executive Achmad Luthfie said at a news conference on Thursday.

Batik will use the planes to increase daily domestic flights to 100 from 36, and local routes to 22 from 10, Luthfie said. He also said the airline expects to continue flying planes that are, on average, 90 percent full.

Batik plans to start flying on its first international route to Singapore in November or December, ahead of the peak New Year holiday season, subject to regulatory approval, Luthfie said.

Singapore is Indonesians' top destination, welcoming more than 7.4 million people from the archipelago last year, an increase of 8.8 percent, data from Changi Airport showed.

In the long run, Batik's expansion will put pressure on flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (Persero) TbK PT which flies 140 aircraft on 40 local as well as international routes.

A jump in Indonesian air travel in recent years has left many of the country's airports serving far more passengers than they were built for.

As a result, the government plans to expand Indonesia's main gateway, Soekarno-Hatta in Jakarta, and expand and build dozens of others across the 17,000-island archipelago. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)