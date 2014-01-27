(Corrects 787-8 capacity to roughly 250 seats from 350)
BATAM, Indonesia Jan 27 Indonesian budget
airline Lion Air said on Monday it planned to cancel an order
for five Boeing Co 787 aircraft and replace them with
smaller 737 models.
The carrier said it needed widebody aircraft to accommodate
more than the roughly 250-passenger capacity of the 787-8, and
will place a new order for aircraft in 2015.
The 737s will join a fleet that already includes a large
number of that model. The widebody aircraft it intends to order
next year will be used on domestic, high-frequency routes, the
company said.
(Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; editing by Tim Hepher and Tom
Pfeiffer)