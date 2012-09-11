By Siva Sithraputhran
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 Indonesia's Lion Air will
set up a new low-cost airline based in Malaysia, it said on
Tuesday, a challenge to dominant budget carrier AirAsia Bhd
as Southeast Asia's growing middle class fuels demand
for cheap flights.
The new carrier, Malindo Airways, will begin flights between
Indonesia and Malaysia next May with a fleet of 12 Boeing 727
aircraft which it plans to expand to 100 planes within a decade,
Lion Air President Rusdi Kirana told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
The move is the latest in a burgeoning rivalry between Lion
Air and Malaysia-based AirAsia as strong economic growth and
rising incomes spur rapid passenger growth among Asian low-cost
carriers, helping to shield Western planemakers from the malaise
gripping developed economies.
"Malindo is an opportunity to tap a robust market that is
right for the entry of a new low-cost carrier," Malaysia's Prime
Minister Najib Razak said at the launch event.
AirAsia has made inroads into Lion Air's home market,
announcing in July it would make its first major acquisition by
buying Indonesia's Batavia Air.
AirAsia chief executive Tony Fernandes said in May his group
was looking to list its Indonesian operations by the first
quarter of next year as it moves its regional base to Indonesia.
In contrast with other budget carriers, Malindo Airways will
have in-flight entertainment, extra legroom and free light
meals, as well as low fares, Kirana said. Its hub will be
Malaysia's new budget terminal, KLIA 2, which is currently under
construction.
"I should be selling at what AirAsia is selling, or I may
sell lower," Kirana told reporters, referring to ticket prices.
He did not say how much Lion Air was investing in the new
carrier.
Lion Air has a 49 percent stake in the airline, a joint
venture with Malaysia's privately held National Aerospace &
Defense Industries Sdn Bhd, which holds the majority 51 percent
Despite Asia's increasingly crowded budget carrier field,
Kirana said there was still a need for "two or three more
airlines with specific business models" by 2013.
The two firms' rivalry is also part of a battle between
dominant manufacturers Boeing and Europe's Airbus
, which are favoured by Lion and AirAsia respectively.
Lion Air ordered 230 Boeing short-haul jets worth $22
billion last November to take its total orderbook to more than
400 planes. Sources told Reuters last week that AirAsia is close
to a deal to buy up to 100 Airbus jets, closely on the heels of
its record order for 200 last year.