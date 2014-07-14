SINGAPORE, July 14 Indonesia's Lion Air Group is in talks with Qantas Airways Ltd about buying the Australian carrier's stake in the Singapore-based affiliate of its budget airline Jetstar, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The talks to buy out Qantas' 49 percent stake in Jetstar Asia Airways, the Singapore affiliate, began a few months ago and are still at an early stage, the person said, declining to be identified because the matter was confidential.

Any purchase would be subject to approval from the Singapore regulators, the source added. The value of any potential deal is unclear.

A Qantas spokesman declined comment on the matter, saying it was "speculation". Jetstar Asia and Lion Air Group also declined to comment. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miral Fahmy)