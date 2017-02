SINGAPORE Dec 16 Indonesia's Lion Air said it aims to command a 60 percent domestic market share over the next two years, up from 47 percent currently, a top executive said, posing a challenge to nation's flag carrier Garuda.

Lion Air's Chief Executive Officer Rusdi Kirana, also told media briefing on Friday that the recent orders of 230 Boeing 737 passenger jets, valued at nearly $22 billion at list price, is "binding" and "cannot be cancelled". (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)