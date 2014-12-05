Dec 5 Lion Capital LLP

* To acquire PittaRosso from 21 Investimenti SGR, and other minority shareholders including members of the founding family

* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

* PittaRosso is expected to generate revenue of around 240 mln euro in the year to December 2014

* Rothschild and Banca IMI acted as financial advisors to 21 Investimenti. Unicredit acted as financial advisor to Lion Capital