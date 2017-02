SINGAPORE Oct 14 Singapore's LionGold Corp Ltd said on Friday it has made a takeover bid for Australian-listed Signature Metals Ltd , valuing the company at S$69.6 million ($54.3 million).

LionGold will offer to buy shares of gold producer Signature Metals at A$0.02 each, to be satisfied by the issuance of 80.4 million LionGold shares at S$0.8657 apiece, it said in a statement.

Signature Metals produces gold at its flagship mine at the Konongo gold project in Ghana, West Africa. ($1 = 1.281 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)