BRIEF-Atlantica Yield says expected further adjusted EBITDA for 2017 in range of $760 mln to $810 mln
* Atlantica yield plc - expected further adjusted ebitda for 2017 in range of $760 million to $810 million
LIMA Oct 9 Peruvian gold miner IRL said on Wednesday it is no longer in talks with Singapore-listed LionGold over that firm's potential purchase of the small Latin American miner.
"Minera IRL Limited...is announcing that its discussions with LionGold Corp Limited regarding a proposed private placement and a possible offer for Minera IRL have ceased," IRL said in a press release without specifying why.
LionGold was one of three firms listed on the Singapore Exchange Ltd whose shares were suspended on Friday in a rare move by the bourse and market regulator.
IRL had announced that the two firms were in advanced acquisition negotiations on Friday when LionGold's shares were still suspended.
On Monday when trading resumed shares in LionGold tumbled 60 percent.
LionGold, in response to SGX queries about trading in its share price, said on Monday that it was negotiating with IRL on a possible offer, but did not explain how the talks might have caused a drop in its shares.
* Atlantica yield plc - expected further adjusted ebitda for 2017 in range of $760 million to $810 million
NEW YORK, Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: