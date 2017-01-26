Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to
sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other
two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of
Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The move follows Liongate's announcement that it would
explore its options for its Epix stake following its $4.4
billion acquisition last month of pay TV network Starz
Entertainment LLC.
Any deal would likely value Epix, which comes with an online
streaming service, somewhere between $1 billion and $2 billion,
the people said this week. The outcome could be that MGM and
Viacom become 50-50 partners in Epix, the people added,
cautioning that no deal was certain.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Representatives for Viacom and
MGM could not be reached for comment. Spokesmen for both
Lionsgate and Epix declined to comment.
Currently Viacom and its studio unit, Paramount Pictures,
own about 50 percent of Epix, while Lionsgate owns less than 32
percent, and MGM has about 19 percent, according to filings.
Epix, whose shows include "Berlin Station" and "Graves," has
about 14 million subscribers, according to SNL Kagan. It is
available in over 50 million homes. Starz owns a pair of premium
cable channels and a streaming service.
Viacom is looking to become a 50-50 partner in Epix just
months after its new CEO Bob Bakish, who previously ran the
company's international business, took over.
Bakish succeeded Philippe Dauman, who tried to sell the
company's stake in Paramount, setting off a courtroom battle
with Viacom's controlling shareholders Sumner and Shari
Redstone, which resulted in Dauman's resignation last August.
Following that battle, the Redstones pushed for Viacom to
merge with CBS Corp, which they also control, but
abandoned those efforts late last year.
MGM, which owns a film library, has been exploring its
options for some time following its emergence from bankruptcy
six years ago. It is controlled by hedge funds including
Anchorage Capital Partners and Highland Capital Partners.
At Lionsgate's investor day earlier this month, Feltheimer,
when asked if Epix was for sale, said the business is "a
valuable asset" and that it was "throwing off cash," but added
that Lionsgate, Viacom and MGM would "realize the value
whichever way we all decide is best for our companies."
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Jessica
Toonkel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)