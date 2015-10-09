Oct 9 Film and TV studio owner Lions Gate Entertainment Corp said on Friday that Chinese video streaming company iQIYI, a unit of internet search company Baidu Inc, would stream some of its films.

Lions Gate did not disclose the financial terms of the licensing deal, which covers video-on-demand rights for films including the "Hunger Games" and "Divergent" series.

IQIYI, which has over 500 million users, will also stream some third-party films distributed by Lions Gate. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)