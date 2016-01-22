(Adds details from decision, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 22 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp,
the studio behind the "Hunger Games" movies and TV shows
including "Mad Men," on Friday won the dismissal of a
shareholder lawsuit claiming it fraudulently concealed a U.S.
regulatory probe into how it thwarted a hostile takeover by
billionaire Carl Icahn.
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said in a
56-page decision that the shareholders failed to show that Lions
Gate's disclosures concerning the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission probe were materially false or misleading, or that
the company intended to deceive them.
Shareholders led by Belgium-based KBC Asset Management NV
sued Lions Gate after the company in March 2014 agreed to pay
$7.5 million and admit wrongdoing to settle with the SEC.
It was the regulator's first enforcement case in roughly
three decades against the target of a hostile tender offer.
Lions Gate's share price fell 8.8 percent over the next three
trading days. The lawsuit had sought class-action status.
Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Lions Gate did not immediately respond to
a similar request.
The case arose from transactions in July 2010 that boosted
the stake of a management-friendly director, current Chairman
Mark Rachesky, and diluted Icahn's stake in Lions Gate, which
operates from Vancouver, British Columbia and Santa Monica,
California.
According to the SEC, Lions Gate had misleadingly claimed
that the transactions were meant to cut debt rather than block a
takeover, and failed to get needed shareholder approvals.
Koeltl, however, said the plaintiffs did not show that Lions
Gate's failure to reveal more about the probe sooner undercut
its statements that any resolution would not be material.
"The more cogent inference is that Lions Gate did not
specifically disclose the investigation until the settlement had
been concluded because it did not believe that there was a
requirement to do so," Koeltl wrote.
Koeltl also dismissed claims against Lions Gate Chief
Executive Jon Feltheimer and three other officials. Icahn was
not a defendant.
The case is In re: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 14-05197.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)