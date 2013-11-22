LOS ANGELES Nov 22 The "Hunger Games" sequel
"Catching Fire" pulled in $25.25 million in U.S. box office
sales on Thursday night, 28 percent more than the first movie in
the trilogy grossed on the same night when it was released in
2012.
The highly-anticipated Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
film opens officially in the United States on Friday, but many
theaters began showing the movie on Thursday.
The films, which star Jennifer Lawrence as the scrappy
heroine Katniss Everdeen, are based on Suzanne Collins' wildly
popular novels about an oppressive post-apocalyptic society that
stages teen death matches to maintain order among its citizens.
The original "Hunger Games" movie was a smash hit last year,
collecting $691 million in ticket sales worldwide.
Online ticketing service Fandango said "Catching Fire" was
its top ticket seller for the year, eclipsing "Iron Man 3."
"The demand for tickets is intense, with sales showing no
signs of flagging through the weekend," a Fandango spokesman
said in an email.
Overseas, "Catching Fire" has already grossed $32 million,
Lions Gate said in a statement, adding that most markets opened
with more than double the ticket sales of the first "Hunger
Games" movie.
The first film collected just 41 percent of its total ticket
sales outside the United States and Canada, according to the Box
Office Mojo website, the third lowest foreign percentage among
the top 100 films of all time.