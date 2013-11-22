LOS ANGELES Nov 22 The "Hunger Games" sequel
"Catching Fire" pulled in $25.25 million in U.S. box office
sales on Thursday night, 28 percent more than the first movie in
the franchise grossed on the same night, and setting a course
for big opening weekend sales.
The highly-anticipated Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
film opens officially in the United States on Friday, but many
theaters began showing the movie on Thursday.
The films, which star Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss
Everdeen, are based on Suzanne Collins' wildly popular novels
about an oppressive post-apocalyptic society that stages teen
death matches to maintain order among its citizens. In "Catching
Fire," Katniss' actions have sparked a revolution that spreads
quickly, and she becomes a beacon for hope.
The first "Hunger Games" movie in 2012 was a smash hit last
year, collecting $691 million in ticket sales worldwide.
Online ticketing service Fandango said "Catching Fire" was
its top ticket seller for the year, eclipsing "Iron Man 3."
"The demand for tickets is intense, with sales showing no
signs of flagging through the weekend," a Fandango spokesman
said in an email.
The movie is projected by industry experts to earn between
$150 million and $170 million at the U.S. box office in its
opening weekend, according to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media
analyst at Rentrak.
"The film has benefited from great reviews, the books are a
worldwide phenomenon and very importantly, Jennifer Lawrence the
star, she's an Oscar-winner and her profile has risen
dramatically since the first film," Dergarabedian said.
"The Hunger Games" follows on the heels of young adult
franchises such as "Harry Potter," which grossed more than $7
billion worldwide with eight films, and "Twilight," which took
more than $3 billion worldwide with five films.
Overseas, "Catching Fire" has already grossed $32 million,
Lions Gate said in a statement, adding that most markets opened
with more than double the ticket sales of the first "Hunger
Games" movie.
The first film collected just 41 percent of its total ticket
sales outside the United States and Canada, according to the Box
Office Mojo website, the third lowest foreign percentage among
the top 100 films of all time.