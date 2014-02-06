Feb 6 Film distributor Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly
earnings due to the success of "The Hunger Games: Catching
Fire", "Escape Plan" and "Now You See Me".
Third-quarter earnings more than doubled to $88.8 million,
or 59 cents per share, from $37.8 million, or 27 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share in
the three months ended Dec. 31.
Revenue jumped 13 percent to $839.9 million.
Analysts had expected Lions Gate to earn 44 cents per share
on revenue of $834 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.