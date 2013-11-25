Nov 25 Distributor Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp's shares fell as much as 8.5 percent after the "The
Hunger Games: Catching Fire" failed to match the sky-high
expectations of some box office forecasters despite a
chart-topping domestic debut.
The second installment in the series starring Jennifer
Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, the skilled archer who becomes a
beacon of hope for the oppressed residents of the fictional
nation of Panem, opened to a box office of $161 million in the
United States and Canada - a record for November.
The U.S. debut came in below the levels of the most bullish
box office forecasters, Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew
Harrigan wrote in a note.
The sequel, however, topped the $152.5 million opening
weekend for the first "Hunger Games" movie in March 2012.
"When you have an estimate that sets the expectation level
at $180 million and the movie actually comes in at $160 million,
despite the fact that is a very significantly large number,
there could be some disappointment," Ascendiant Capital Markets
analyst Marla Backer told Reuters.
It is the movie's international performance which will
really matter to Lions Gate's results and enable it to raise
their outlook, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst Benjamin Mogil
wrote in a note.
The movie grossed $307.7 million around the world.
Shares were trading at $31.49 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Monday morning, after dropping to $30.87.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Soham Chatterjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)