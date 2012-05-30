SAN FRANCISCO May 30 Lionsgate Entertainment Corp reported a rise in revenue in the fourth quarter driven by its hit blockbuster "The Hunger Games."

The Santa Monica, California-based entertainment company said total revenue rose to $645.2 million from an adjusted revenue of $376.92 million a year earlier. It reported a net loss of $22.7 million, or 17 cents per share, after a profit of $48.7 million, or 34 cents per diluted share a year before.

(Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gary Hill)