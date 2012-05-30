Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
SAN FRANCISCO May 30 Lionsgate Entertainment Corp reported a rise in revenue in the fourth quarter driven by its hit blockbuster "The Hunger Games."
The Santa Monica, California-based entertainment company said total revenue rose to $645.2 million from an adjusted revenue of $376.92 million a year earlier. It reported a net loss of $22.7 million, or 17 cents per share, after a profit of $48.7 million, or 34 cents per diluted share a year before.
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gary Hill)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results