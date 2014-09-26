Sept 26 Liontrust Asset Management Plc
said it appointed James Beddall co-head of international sales.
Beddall, who has 17 years of experience in international
sales, previously worked at F&C Investments, where he was head
of international wholesale sales.
He will be based in Luxembourg, where Liontrust is in the
process of setting up a branch office.
Beddall will be working with Jonathan Hughes-Morgan in
selling the company's Dublin range of funds through global
banks, private banks, multi-managers and institutional investors
with a focus on continental Europe.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)