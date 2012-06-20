* Assets under management 2.1 bln stg
* Net inflows 94 mln stg in Q1
LONDON, June 20 UK funds house Liontrust Asset
Management swung to a profit after strongly-performing
funds attracted steady new money and acquisitions pushed assets
over $3 billion against a challenging backdrop of eurozone
market volatility.
The group posted a pretax profit of 1 million pounds ($1.57
million) for the year to end-March, with revenue rising by 54
percent, compared with a loss of 1.7 million pounds in 2011.
Assets under management hit 2.1 billion pounds at the close
of business on Tuesday, illustrating the firm's to attract cash
in the crisis. It also booked net inflows of 94 million pounds
in the quarter so far, adding to the 152 million pounds achieved
in the past year.
"At a challenging time for investment management companies,
we have built excellent foundations to enable the Group to
continue to grow in the future," Chief Executive John Ions said
in a statement.
In March Liontrust bought the fund management unit of Walker
Crips Group Plc for 12.3 million pounds, adding 604
million pounds of new assets as part of its plans to boost its
asset management business in the UK.
The firm said that 89 percent of its unit trust funds
outperformed their benchmark over the year to 31 March.
Liontrust shares closed at 95.5 pence on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise)