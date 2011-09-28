* Assets under management 1.179 bln stg, vs 1.256 bln at
March-end
* Net inflows 45 mln stg in current quarter
* Performance fees 167,000 stg in first half, vs 153, 000
stg in 2010
LONDON, Sept 28 UK funds house Liontrust Asset
Management said its assets fell more than 6 percent in
its first-half, despite pulling in new client money in August,
after slumping stock markets hit its core range of equity funds.
Liontrust, which is trying to rebuild its business after the
exit of two star managers -- and the bulk of its assets -- in
2009, said clients added 45 million pounds ($70.6 million) of
new money in the quarter to Sept 27, its fifth consecutive
quarter of net inflows, as its top-performing funds earned
themselves a place on more wealth manager buy lists.
The inflows were not enough to offset weakening stock
markets, hit by euro zone debt worries and fears of another
recession, however, and assets fell 6.13 percent to 1.2 billion
pounds in the half-year to end-September, the firm said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"The asset management industry is enduring a challenging
time, with no sign of an end to the market and economic
turbulence," John Ions, chief executive at Liontrust, said.
($1 = 0.637 British Pounds)
