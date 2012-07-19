* Net inflows 39 mln stg to July 17
* Firm has reported eight quarters of inflows
* Assets under management hit 2.19 bln stg
LONDON, July 19 UK fund manager Liontrust Asset
Management said it continued to attract new client cash
into July, as strong fund performance helped it to boost assets
under management despite recent volatility in stock and bond
markets.
Liontrust said in a trading statement on Thursday it had
recorded 39 million pounds ($60 million) of net inflows so far
in July, boosting its assets under management to 2.19 billion
pounds.
This followed 93 million pounds of net inflows in the three
months to end-June, the London-based firm's eighth successive
quarter of pulling in more money than it lost.
"The positive sales have continued into the second quarter
of the financial year since we announced our Full Year Results
on 20 June. This has been achieved in spite of the ongoing
market volatility and economic uncertainty in the UK and
internationally," John Ions, chief executive, said.
After a strong first quarter, euro zone debt worries and a
flagging global economy have rattled investor confidence more
recently. Last week emerging markets-focused manager Ashmore
Group reported a loss of about a fifth of its equity
assets in the three months to end-June.
Liontrust said last month a turnaround strategy implemented
in 2009 after it lost the bulk of its assets and two star
managers was complete and it had laid the foundation for further
expansion.
Reporting a swing to a full-year profit, Ions told Reuters
he saw no reason why the fund manager could not hit 5 billion
pounds under management in the next three years.
($1 = 0.6401 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Mark Potter)