* Assets 1.547 bln stg, up from 1.364 bln stg on Jan 1
* Net inflows 72 mln stg so far this year, driven by retail
clients
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, MARCH 29 - Liontrust Asset Management has
seen its assets rise 13 percent so far this year, boosted by
further client inflows and buoyant markets.
The London-based group posted net positive inflows of 72
million pounds ($114 million) since the end of 2011, as sales of
funds to retail investors outweighed outflows from institutional
and offshore funds.
The inflows came on the back of strong performance from the
group's funds. Coupled with market gains - the FTSE 100 is up
4.2 percent so far this year - the inflows lifted Liontrust's
assets to 1.55 billion pounds.
The results reflect Liontrust's continuing recovery from the
loss of star fund managers Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson in
2009.
The inflows also come during a tricky time for asset
managers, with a number of firms posting outflows on the back of
last year's volatile markets and euro zone debt worries.
Henderson posted net outflows of 6.4 billion pounds
and F&C saw a net 7.2 billion pounds of client money
leave in 2011, while Man Group reported further, albeit
lower, outflows this year.
In contrast, Polar Capital and Jupiter have
both recently reported further client inflows.
Earlier this month Liontrust announced the purchase of
Walker Crips Asset Managers for 12.3 million pounds, a deal that
will lift Liontrust's assets to 2.1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6309 British pounds)
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher)