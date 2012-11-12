BRIEF-Valueact Capital reports 7.1 pct stake in Bioverativ
* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing
Nov 12 Fitch Ratings changed its outlook on $5.9 billion of Long Island Power Authority debt to negative from stable on Monday, saying that the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy will put the New York state-owned power company's tight finances in even more of a squeeze.
The storm is also expected to "frustrate the authority's efforts to achieve improved financial performance and metrics as forecast," Fitch said in a statement.
The credit rating agency also affirmed its A rating for LIPA's $5.9 billion in outstanding electric system revenue bonds.
* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing
Feb 17 J.M. Smucker Co reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of its Folgers coffee and pet snacks.
* Dentsply sirona reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results