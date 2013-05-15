NEW YORK May 15 Moody's cut the rating of the Long Island Power Authority by one notch on Wednesday, and said that more downgrades could follow given uncertainties over the timing of federal aid reimbursements and plans to overhaul the firms operating structure.

Moody's cut LIPA's rating to Baa1, a low investment grade, from A3 and gave the firm a negative outlook.

"The Authority's liquidity position is still highly dependent on Storm Sandy cost reimbursement from the Federal Energy Management Agency (FEMA), the amount and timing of which is still somewhat unpredictable," said Moody's.

"The Baa1 rating reflects our view that in light of the intense political and media scrutiny following Storm Sandy, it will be increasingly challenging for the Board to take steps to systematically enhance the long term financial and operational stability of the utility."