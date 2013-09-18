Sept 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday said it is keeping the A-minus rating of Long Island
Power Authority, New York, on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
"The question of whether the utility possesses sufficient
financial flexibility to address capital spending needs,
additional debt, and inflationary pressures on wages and other
costs outside the power cost adjustment, remains open," S&P
said.
The ratings were placed on negative watch on July 2, 2013,
after New York lawmakers passed legislation in June that
authorizes the state to review LIPA's rate adjustments beginning
in 2016. The state is requesting that the LIPA freeze rates
through 2014 and possibly 2015.
The utility is expected to securitize portions of existing
debt, and that could improve its finances, S&P said. But those
details remain unresolved, leaving the credit rating agency
still unable to assess the impact securitization would have on
lender protections for the remaining debt that isn't
securitized.