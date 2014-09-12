PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 12 * U.S. judges grants Pfizer Inc Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
motion to dismiss lawsuit by "direct purchaser" plaintiffs over delayed sales
of generic lipitor - court ruling * Ruling issued by U.S. district judge peter Sheridan in New Jersey
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents drew sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who said that eliminating the watchdog would put American lives at risk.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline