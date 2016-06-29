June 29 Lipocine Inc said its oral
testosterone replacement product did not get the approval in the
United States, sending the drugmaker's shares down 56 pct in
premarket trading.
The product, LPCN 1021, is Lipocine's most advanced drug and
is intended to treat adult males who suffer from deficiency or
absence of testosterone.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision was
conveyed via a complete response letter, which said the
"application cannot be approved in its present form".
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)